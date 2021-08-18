Dr. Zelenko Encourages People Not To Give In To Fear and Run to False Promises

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08/14/2021 Dr. Zelenko: The key here is to bring to the awareness, to the consciousness of humanity the psychodynamics that what’s going on, and give them the tools to combat it. You are a human being with free choice and consciousness. No one’s forcing anyone. It’s a personal choice to get vaccinated or not. There’s plenty of easy, simple protocols that could prevent and protect you from getting sick. Start living normally again and put your faith in God.