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Is Now the Time 'To Do What We're Told'? ( MUST SEE !!! )
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19 views • November 21, 2020
Is Now the Time 'To Do What We're Told'? , Credits to one of the best channels online, Truthstream Media , SUBSCRIBE there , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Quote , “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind.”
― Bernard M. Baruch
Quote , “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind.”
― Bernard M. Baruch
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