Satanist Boris Johnson Calls Out Anti-vaccine Campaigners [07.01.2022]

Note: These sick pedophile supporting satanist has 'call out' all Anti Vaxxers since day one.And they are still doing it... Again, I could tell stories on what I experience here in Denmark...The Satanisme among the people I know, and they do not even hide it...And they do it conscious and encourage everyone incl children and young people to hold parties, taking drugs, smoking hash and fucking out to the right and left... And really many young people are doing it... Really sick Satasnic world we all live in..--UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called out anti vaccine campaigners, accusing them of dissuading people from taking booster shots.Mr Johnson condemned the behaviour, saying the group is spreading complete nonsense.He maintains a voluntary approach to the vaccination program, confirming the government will not make them mandatory.11,885 views Jan 7, 2022Sky News Australia2.17M subscribers