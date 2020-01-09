Knowing the Times to Come

KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar TzadokWe are in a new year, and a new decade by secular measure, but this is not the proper measure of time, and energy.Energy runs the universe. We are all subject to its movements, and its influences.Without experiencing the flow of energy, we are, as if, blind and dumb, and unprepared to face the reality of the what be hard times to come.Knowing how to experience is what real meditation, and for that matter, real Halakha, is all about.This then is the meaning, and purpose of KosherTorah, and why our School is here for you!You need to learn how to experience for yourself!Check out our past courses, and consider joining one of my current ones.Check out our Courses page here:Interested in more?You know what to do!Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,and in yourself.It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!This lesson is offered to you for free.Please express your appreciation by making a donation here: