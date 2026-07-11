Gabriel Knight - Sins of the Fathers (1993, PC)

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Gabriel Knight - Sins of the Fathers (also known as Gabriel Knight - Die Sünden der Väter, Gabriel Knight - Les péchés des ancêtres, Gabriel Knight - Lucha Contra Las Fuerzas Sobrenaturales, Gabriel Knight - Pecados dos Pais, Gabriel -Zikhronot Afelim) is a point-and-click adventure developed and published by Sierra On-Line. It was also released for classic Mac.
Gabriel Night is a young man living in New Orleans. He is running a book shop and trying to become a successful author. Gabriel is researching on Voodoo for his novel. When a series of seemingly Voodoo related murders occur in the New Orleans underworld, Gabriel also starts investigating these for the sake of his book. However, he is soon drawn into a sinister plot.
Gabriel Knight uses Sierra's usual system, but has several additional commands. For example, Gabriel can either talk casually to a person or interrogate them on various subjects. There is a "tape recorder" feature to review all of the dialogue so far.