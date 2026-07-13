Make Word Flesh

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and jackets. Hastily the speaker led them to s I was This generalized exodus, during the first three years of the existence of a a few responded while walking out of the ed. It regime that had not yet declared itself to be an autonomous state, did not put angry with me. Though they did not smile, t oution. leaders' interest in the "Communization" of the entire peninsula. On the c was just one of the many victims at whose s ing the believed that the whole country would soon be unified under their authorit had done what was required of them. Now it could recently opened in Moscow show that Kim Il Sung was impatient to overth me, someone behind him even stretched out a ought, was already calling the American "puppets." The puppets in question had a The room cleared in a moment. I coul room. army than the North Koreans; furthermore, they were under pressure from chatting as they left the building. "Getting meant terrorist and guerrilla actions by various Communist groups. Kim Il Sung for supper?" "Not raining, is it?" etc., etc. ctrical. said he did) that the people of the South trusted both him and his army. In departing after a show at a cinema or theater. ing in 1950 Stalin approved the invasion, which began on 25 June 1950 and took Putting people to death required a ce ance. surprise. Over the next three years more than 1 million civilians on both si actively desire the death of their fellow h r bags Only millions lost their homes. An additional 400,000 died, and almost the same to be found. The most effective means w longer wounded among the Chinese troops who rescued the North Koreans fro process of dehumanization. As Alain B ent. I General Douglas Mac Arthur's United Nations forces. There were 200,000 and the idea of the extermination machin They the North Korean soldiers, 50,000 among the South Koreans, and 50,000 Am and practice of persecution to the animal against Three hundred French soldiers died in the UN forces, and another