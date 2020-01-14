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1/14/20 #CrowdStrikeOut: Area1, Burisma Hack, Guistra/P.Harry/CF/U1, P.Rico Agenda #Awakening
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89 views • January 14, 2020
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1/14: Today, Area 1 Security announced the hacking of Bursima by the Russian GRU. It so happens, A1S was co-founded by the same founder of Crowdstrike, Blaire Darche! Meanwhile, Prince Harry takes residence in F. Guistra’s mansion, the financier of Uranium 1!

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...

Watch the announcement by RESTART:
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-pl...

Crowdstrike Founder, Blaire Darsch runs Area 1 Security: Burisma Hack propaganda:
https://in-other-news.us/2020/01/14/c...

https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/...

Frank Giustra, the Canadian billionaire involved in Uranium 1 & DS covert ops owns the estate where Prince Harry/Markle living:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/frank-...

https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/...

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/01/georg...

https://dailygalaxy.com/2020/01/xenob...

https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/01/1...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...

https://eastcountytoday.net/gov-newso...

Newsom sends "disaster specialists" to Puerto Rico:
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202...

Please read, Newsom/Obama's PR Commission, Matosantos:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!

https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)


To support the channel:

Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instabtly once you become a Patron!

PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!

YOU ARE FREE!!

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•Jan 14, 2020
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82.7K subscribers
1/14: Today, Area 1 Security announced the hacking of Bursima by the Russian GRU. It so happens, A1S was co-founded by the same founder of Crowdstrike, Blaire Darche! Meanwhile, Prince Harry takes residence in F. Guistra’s mansion, the financier of Uranium 1!

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...

Watch the announcement by RESTART:
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-pl...

Crowdstrike Founder, Blaire Darsch runs Area 1 Security: Burisma Hack propaganda:
https://in-other-news.us/2020/01/14/c...

https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/...

Frank Giustra, the Canadian billionaire involved in Uranium 1 & DS covert ops owns the estate where Prince Harry/Markle living:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/frank-...

https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/...

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/01/georg...

https://dailygalaxy.com/2020/01/xenob...

https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/01/1...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...

https://eastcountytoday.net/gov-newso...

Newsom sends "disaster specialists" to Puerto Rico:
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202...

Please read, Newsom/Obama's PR Commission, Matosantos:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!

https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)


To support the channel:

Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instabtly once you become a Patron!

PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!

YOU ARE FREE!!
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