PDJ Trump: Putin Wanted to Make A Deal; Ukraine Could Have Given Up Crimea or Not Joined NATO

Trump: Putin Wanted to Make A Deal; Ukraine Could Have Given Up Crimea or Not Joined NATO

Published at 01:47 UTC on August 2nd, 2022.

#trump #ukrainerussia #ZelenskyPutin

On the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Donald Trump reveals what he thinks about the Ukraine crisis. Trump says that the conflict would not have happened if he were president and that Ukraine could have made a deal with Putin to prevent the conflict. At the very least, Trump said, they could have given up Crimea or promised not to join NATO. In this case, Trump correctly understands that Putin was willing to negotiate and also sees negotiation as the first option rather then bullying, saber rattling, and war. This is something that the Biden Administration, his deep state puppetmasters, the globalists, the liberal world order, and those who installed Zelensky in 2014 refuse to do.



