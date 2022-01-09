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Words From The Lord: FIRST FRUITS!!! IT'S TIME!! GLORY TO GOD!! TRANSFIGURATION!! - "Prepare for Transformation" - "I Saw the Bride of Christ With Keys in Her Hand!" - "He's About To Release us!!" -
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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Prepare for Transformation...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfBHCiKfF4E

I Saw the Bride of Christ With Keys in Her Hand!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-X3GJQavVM4

TELL THEM / I AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRA9q8Hb3m0

MUST SEE! SIDNEY POITIER RITUAL SACRIFICE FOR ANTICHRIST BARACK OBAMA! 1ST BLACK MOVIE STAR GEMATRIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8ea8aweU-s
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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy