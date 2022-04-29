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ANTISEMITISM ON THE RISE
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42 views • April 29, 2022
Antisemitism has risen dramatically on a global scale since the pandemic began, so Jews ad Israelis should be concerned about the possibility of a second Holocaust from a practical perspective. But from a biblical perspective, a second Holocaust is absolutely coming, and it will be many times worse than the previous one. In fact, Jesus says it will be the greatest Tribulation in human history, dwarfing what was accomplished by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
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