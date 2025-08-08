Joe Brings the Heat with Two Patriots Who Refuse to Back Down w/LTC Doc Pete Chambers & Erik Holt

Today’s episode of Joe Untamed is not for the complacent—it’s for those who believe in truth, accountability, and the courage to stand firm when the world pushes back. We’re bringing you two powerhouse voices who aren’t just talking about change—they’ve risked everything to make it happen. First up, LTC (Ret.) Dr. Pete Chambers, a decorated Green Beret, physician, and whistleblower who’s now running for Governor of Texas. From the battlefields overseas to the front lines of border security and medical freedom, Doc Pete has fought for liberty at every turn—and now, he’s taking that fight to Austin.

Then, you’ll hear from Erik Holt, a former Fire Chief whose stand for election integrity cost him his job, his savings, and nearly his livelihood. When faced with clear evidence of election misconduct, he refused to look the other way—even when corrupt officials demanded he destroy it. Fired, blacklisted, and forced into a costly legal battle, Erik’s fight is about more than his own case—it’s about whether public servants in America can speak truth without losing their rights.

This isn’t just another episode—it’s a rallying cry. You’ll hear stories of courage, sacrifice, and the high price of integrity in today’s America. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to stand your ground when everything is on the line, you won’t want to miss this one.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help