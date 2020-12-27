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Trump asks Congress to amend $900B COVID-19 relief bill, increase stimulus checks to $2,000
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40 views • December 27, 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for lawmakers to amend the $900 billion pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress on Monday, which was set to deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
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