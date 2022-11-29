Government - Ep. 4 - Conspiracy Guide

Government. What is good for? Actually, a lot of things, but those things may not be good for you. In this episode Shawn discusses the government, what it looks like today, and what we can do about it. One thing is for sure, mo government, mo problems.



BLM > Power Lines > Size of US Government > Debt > BRICS > Schoolhouse Rock > HHS > ASPR > AHRQ > ATSDR > SAMHSA > OHRP > Budgets > 1 Penny Plan > Tyranny > Blob > Security Industrial Complex > Hammers





Debt Disaster - https://www.usdebtclock.org/

BRICS Brothers - https://tinyurl.com/mr42whj4

Horrific Healthcare - https://tinyurl.com/475jph5u

Adorable OHRP - https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/index.html

6 Penny Plan - https://tinyurl.com/mr42dsae





Paul Pelosi ASSault weapon (allegedly) https://amzn.to/3NZojvH

The Octopus of Global Control book - https://amzn.to/3Ad5ijL

The Authoritarians book - https://amzn.to/3WVViFg

The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt book - https://amzn.to/3EtspJp

The Power Broker book - https://amzn.to/3tsdaKm

Bowery Boys - Robert Moses Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bowery-boys-new-york-city-history/id258530615?i=1000391214122





Corrections:

You only owe 200K for your portion of the federal debt, not 300K. Oh joy.

The “S” in BRICS is for South Africa, not South Korea.