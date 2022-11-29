Government - Ep. 4 - Conspiracy Guide

Government. What is good for? Actually, a lot of things, but
those things may not be good for you. In this episode Shawn discusses the
government, what it looks like today, and what we can do about it. One thing is
for sure, mo government, mo problems.
BLM > Power Lines > Size of US Government > Debt > BRICS > Schoolhouse Rock > HHS > ASPR > AHRQ > ATSDR > SAMHSA > OHRP > Budgets > 1 Penny Plan > Tyranny > Blob > Security Industrial Complex > Hammers
Debt Disaster - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
BRICS Brothers - https://tinyurl.com/mr42whj4
Horrific Healthcare - https://tinyurl.com/475jph5u
Adorable OHRP - https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/index.html
6 Penny Plan - https://tinyurl.com/mr42dsae
Paul Pelosi ASSault weapon (allegedly) https://amzn.to/3NZojvH
The Octopus of Global Control book - https://amzn.to/3Ad5ijL
The Authoritarians book - https://amzn.to/3WVViFg
The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt book - https://amzn.to/3EtspJp
The Power Broker book - https://amzn.to/3tsdaKm
Bowery Boys - Robert Moses Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bowery-boys-new-york-city-history/id258530615?i=1000391214122
Corrections:
You only owe 200K for your portion of the federal debt, not 300K. Oh joy.
The “S” in BRICS is for South Africa, not South Korea.
