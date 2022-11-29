Create New Account
Government - Ep. 4 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
Published 19 hours ago |

Government. What is good for? Actually, a lot of things, but those things may not be good for you. In this episode Shawn discusses the government, what it looks like today, and what we can do about it. One thing is for sure, mo government, mo problems.

BLM > Power Lines > Size of US Government > Debt > BRICS > Schoolhouse Rock > HHS > ASPR > AHRQ > ATSDR > SAMHSA > OHRP > Budgets > 1 Penny Plan > Tyranny > Blob > Security Industrial Complex > Hammers


Debt Disaster - https://www.usdebtclock.org/

BRICS Brothers -  https://tinyurl.com/mr42whj4

Horrific Healthcare - https://tinyurl.com/475jph5u

Adorable OHRP - https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/index.html

6 Penny Plan - https://tinyurl.com/mr42dsae


Paul Pelosi ASSault weapon (allegedly) https://amzn.to/3NZojvH

The Octopus of Global Control book - https://amzn.to/3Ad5ijL

The Authoritarians book - https://amzn.to/3WVViFg

The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt book - https://amzn.to/3EtspJp

The Power Broker book - https://amzn.to/3tsdaKm

Bowery Boys - Robert Moses Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bowery-boys-new-york-city-history/id258530615?i=1000391214122


Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Parler: @ConspiracyGuide


Thanks for listening. Wreck that subscribe button.


Corrections:

You only owe 200K for your portion of the federal debt, not 300K. Oh joy.

The “S” in BRICS is for South Africa, not South Korea.

