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WWG1WGA - THE TROMBONE OF FREEDOM! ♫
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12 views • February 04, 2021
AUF DIESEM KANAL BLEIBEN: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awaker
❶ ❼ ❽ ❹ ❶ ❷ ❶
WWGOWGA - Our song about the world situation
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
In numerology 777 stands for divine perfection and justice, which exceeds the number of the devil (666).
Donald John Trump was born on 14.06.1946 during a blood moon. On 14.05.1948, exactly 700 days later, the state of Israel was founded. With his inauguration Mr.#Trump was exactly 70 years, 7 months and 7 days old.
Exactly 70 years after the foundation of Isreal he recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
█▓▒░Donald [Celtic: ruler of the world]
█▓▒░John [Hebrew: The Grace of God]
█▓▒░Trump [English: Trombone]
1 Corinthians 15:51+52: "We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed; and all of a sudden, in a moment, at the time of the last trumpet. For the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall rise incorruptible, and we shall be changed."
For those who complain from their chairs that the world is not being saved fast enough, #Q replies on July 28, 2018 (2326502):
„…
NOTHING IS HAPPENING>?
NOT FAST ENOUGH?
DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND/COMP WHAT WE ARE CURRENTLY DEALING WITH?
PEOPLE ARE DYING.
WE ARE UNDER THREAT OF KILL EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.
THOSE WHO YOU TRUST THE MOST ARE THE MOST EVIL.
THIS IS NOT A GAME.
HUMMANITY IS AT STAKE.
[…]
Q“
Disclaimer: I am not making accusations of guilt towards anyone featured in this video. That is justices job, and if they have done crimes, they will be exposed - if not, they won't. Many people have asked permission to share. Listen up: SHARE IT. I don't care if you credit it or not. Download it locally, mirror it, put it up on your own channel, whatever you want. It's not like I filmed all that footage. Others have asked to donate. NO. We work only for freedom. There are people taking bullets for the republic, the least we can do is scramble whatever talents we have to ensure their sacrifices are not in vain. The good people of America, Left and Right, White or of color, young and old, are witnessing the take-back of the world from a large number of very powerful criminals who have been destroying society and the world for several decades, maybe longer. This is the greatest story of our time. You have the choice of either scratching your head in confusion when seeing events unfold, or looking at the information provided by Q to understand the real story. (Joe M)
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
I̲n̲ ̲e̲i̲g̲e̲n̲e̲r̲ ̲S̲a̲c̲h̲e̲:̲ Da manche Videos auf unserem Hauptkanal https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wak sporadisch schlecht bis gar nicht laufen, bauen wir diesen Kanal auf ᵇeͬoͥᵍnͪᵗ auf.
❶ ❼ ❽ ❹ ❶ ❷ ❶
WWGOWGA - Our song about the world situation
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
In numerology 777 stands for divine perfection and justice, which exceeds the number of the devil (666).
Donald John Trump was born on 14.06.1946 during a blood moon. On 14.05.1948, exactly 700 days later, the state of Israel was founded. With his inauguration Mr.#Trump was exactly 70 years, 7 months and 7 days old.
Exactly 70 years after the foundation of Isreal he recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
█▓▒░Donald [Celtic: ruler of the world]
█▓▒░John [Hebrew: The Grace of God]
█▓▒░Trump [English: Trombone]
1 Corinthians 15:51+52: "We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed; and all of a sudden, in a moment, at the time of the last trumpet. For the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall rise incorruptible, and we shall be changed."
For those who complain from their chairs that the world is not being saved fast enough, #Q replies on July 28, 2018 (2326502):
„…
NOTHING IS HAPPENING>?
NOT FAST ENOUGH?
DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND/COMP WHAT WE ARE CURRENTLY DEALING WITH?
PEOPLE ARE DYING.
WE ARE UNDER THREAT OF KILL EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.
THOSE WHO YOU TRUST THE MOST ARE THE MOST EVIL.
THIS IS NOT A GAME.
HUMMANITY IS AT STAKE.
[…]
Q“
Disclaimer: I am not making accusations of guilt towards anyone featured in this video. That is justices job, and if they have done crimes, they will be exposed - if not, they won't. Many people have asked permission to share. Listen up: SHARE IT. I don't care if you credit it or not. Download it locally, mirror it, put it up on your own channel, whatever you want. It's not like I filmed all that footage. Others have asked to donate. NO. We work only for freedom. There are people taking bullets for the republic, the least we can do is scramble whatever talents we have to ensure their sacrifices are not in vain. The good people of America, Left and Right, White or of color, young and old, are witnessing the take-back of the world from a large number of very powerful criminals who have been destroying society and the world for several decades, maybe longer. This is the greatest story of our time. You have the choice of either scratching your head in confusion when seeing events unfold, or looking at the information provided by Q to understand the real story. (Joe M)
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
I̲n̲ ̲e̲i̲g̲e̲n̲e̲r̲ ̲S̲a̲c̲h̲e̲:̲ Da manche Videos auf unserem Hauptkanal https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wak sporadisch schlecht bis gar nicht laufen, bauen wir diesen Kanal auf ᵇeͬoͥᵍnͪᵗ auf.
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