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Here Comes Vaccine Passports & Ready To Be Taxed By The Mile?
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400 views • March 28, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Taxed by the mile - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/transportation-secretary-floats-taxing-drivers-by-the-mile-to-pay-for-infrastructure-bill_3751766.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-27-1&mktids=33599cef8914bc41a0d7f3cd7bbba04d
NY vaccine passports - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
Satan's gym shoe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/evil-nike-release-shoe-dedicated-satan-pentagon-human-blood-limited-edition-666-pairs/
Woke military - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-trying-change-military-crazy-anti-trumpers-hires-crazy-anti-trumper-chief-diversity-inclusion/
Where can I sign up - https://www.thecollegefix.com/california-university-researchers-receive-1-4-million-to-study-hate-crimes-against-asian-americans/
Biden deletes website - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-deletes-uyghur-state-website/
No whites allowed in cabinet - https://flagandcross.com/dem-senators-wont-confirm-biden-nominees-unless-theyre-minorities-or-gay-whites/
Free donuts - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/krispy-kreme-offers-free-glazed-donut-those-who-show-covid-n1261768
CDC Obese data - https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/obesity-and-covid-19.html
Child and sex trafficking - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9367713/Mexican-cartels-ratchet-human-trafficking-operations-amid-Bidens-relaxed-immigration-policy.html
Texas cases drop after mask mandate lifted - https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/25/its-been-two-weeks-since-texas-lifted-its-mask-mandate-and-covid-cases-are-spiraling-downward/
Ethylene Oxide and cancer - https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
J&J vaxx now killing people too - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/?
Diamond & Silk - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/diamond-and-silk-are-pissed-warning-very-very-salty-language-curses-galore-extreme-they-just-blow-you-never-heard-it-like-this/
Cringe hard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-lost-brain-cells-watching-this/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375680579992055809
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Taxed by the mile - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/transportation-secretary-floats-taxing-drivers-by-the-mile-to-pay-for-infrastructure-bill_3751766.html?&;utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-27-1&mktids=33599cef8914bc41a0d7f3cd7bbba04d
NY vaccine passports - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
Satan's gym shoe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/evil-nike-release-shoe-dedicated-satan-pentagon-human-blood-limited-edition-666-pairs/
Woke military - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-trying-change-military-crazy-anti-trumpers-hires-crazy-anti-trumper-chief-diversity-inclusion/
Where can I sign up - https://www.thecollegefix.com/california-university-researchers-receive-1-4-million-to-study-hate-crimes-against-asian-americans/
Biden deletes website - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-deletes-uyghur-state-website/
No whites allowed in cabinet - https://flagandcross.com/dem-senators-wont-confirm-biden-nominees-unless-theyre-minorities-or-gay-whites/
Free donuts - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/krispy-kreme-offers-free-glazed-donut-those-who-show-covid-n1261768
CDC Obese data - https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/obesity-and-covid-19.html
Child and sex trafficking - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9367713/Mexican-cartels-ratchet-human-trafficking-operations-amid-Bidens-relaxed-immigration-policy.html
Texas cases drop after mask mandate lifted - https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/25/its-been-two-weeks-since-texas-lifted-its-mask-mandate-and-covid-cases-are-spiraling-downward/
Ethylene Oxide and cancer - https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
J&J vaxx now killing people too - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/?
Diamond & Silk - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/diamond-and-silk-are-pissed-warning-very-very-salty-language-curses-galore-extreme-they-just-blow-you-never-heard-it-like-this/
Cringe hard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-lost-brain-cells-watching-this/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375680579992055809
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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