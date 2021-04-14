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Kevin J. Johnston - Mike In The Night - Kristen Nagle - WHAT A GREAT SHOW!
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21 views • April 14, 2021
The Kevin J. Johnston Show was fabulous tonight. Mike Martin from MIKE IN THE NIGHT comes in about the REAL ESTATE SCAM in this country. Then Nurse Kristen Nagle comes in to tell us MORE about why you should NOT take the Vaccine for COVID 19.
WHAT A SHOW!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WHAT A SHOW!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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