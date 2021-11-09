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Dr. Sam Bailey: Unscientific Human Experiments
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82 views • November 09, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey: Unscientific Human Experiments
In this video, we look at some human experiments which claimed to show the first "coronaviruses". What went on at this facility and why were there so many human guinea pigs?
References:
1. Unit 731 - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
Biological warfare and bioterrorism: a historical review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1200679/Decontamination of Bacillus anthracis on Gruinard Island?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6405284/Operation Vegetarian: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_VegetarianWhere species meet and mingle - Beth Greenhough, 2008: https://www.academia.edu/1322109/Where_species_meet_and_mingle_The_Common_Cold_UnitWhy thousands went on holiday to the Common Cold Unit: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48923865Common cold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_coldFirst coronavirus was described in The BMJ in 1965: https://web.archive.org/web/20210828080228/https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1547.longThe Morphology of Three Previously Uncharacterized Human Respiratory Viruses that Grow in Organ Culture : https://europepmc.org/article/MED/4293939Nature 1968 - “Coronaviruses”: https://www.nature.com/articles/220650b0.pdfVirus Isolations From Common Colds Occurring In A Residential School: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1925312/pdf/brmedj02979-0032.pdfCultivation of "Difficult" Viruses from Patients with Common Colds: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1985339/pdf/brmedj02074-0036.pdfDavid Tyrrell - Obituary: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558394/
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/unscientific-human-experiments:2
In this video, we look at some human experiments which claimed to show the first "coronaviruses". What went on at this facility and why were there so many human guinea pigs?
References:
1. Unit 731 - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
Biological warfare and bioterrorism: a historical review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1200679/Decontamination of Bacillus anthracis on Gruinard Island?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6405284/Operation Vegetarian: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_VegetarianWhere species meet and mingle - Beth Greenhough, 2008: https://www.academia.edu/1322109/Where_species_meet_and_mingle_The_Common_Cold_UnitWhy thousands went on holiday to the Common Cold Unit: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48923865Common cold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_coldFirst coronavirus was described in The BMJ in 1965: https://web.archive.org/web/20210828080228/https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1547.longThe Morphology of Three Previously Uncharacterized Human Respiratory Viruses that Grow in Organ Culture : https://europepmc.org/article/MED/4293939Nature 1968 - “Coronaviruses”: https://www.nature.com/articles/220650b0.pdfVirus Isolations From Common Colds Occurring In A Residential School: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1925312/pdf/brmedj02979-0032.pdfCultivation of "Difficult" Viruses from Patients with Common Colds: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1985339/pdf/brmedj02074-0036.pdfDavid Tyrrell - Obituary: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558394/
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/unscientific-human-experiments:2
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