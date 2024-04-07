J6 'Praying Grandma' speaks out after conviction: Will not 'fear government'

J6 'HOSTAGES': Rebecca Lavrenz, known as the 'Praying Grandma,' was convicted on all charges related to being inside the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. She joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to speak out and react to public support expressed by Donald Trump.
