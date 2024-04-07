Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J6 'Praying Grandma' speaks out after conviction: Will not 'fear government'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2231 Subscribers
Shop now
60 views
Published 17 hours ago

J6 'HOSTAGES': Rebecca Lavrenz, known as the 'Praying Grandma,' was convicted on all charges related to being inside the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. She joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to speak out and react to public support expressed by Donald Trump.

Keywords
rob schmittnewsmaxj6rebecca lavrenzpraying grandma

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket