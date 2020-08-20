IN FRANCE PEDOPHILES ARE PUSHING FOR MANDATORY VACCINES! YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!!!

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pressfortruth
The president of France Emmanuel Macron fell victim to an elite banking pedophile ring when he was just 15 years old. His current wife Brigitte Macron seduced the would be leader when he was 15 and she was his 40 year old teacher who was married with 3 kids! As their relationship developed Emmanuel soon found himself working as an investment banker in a highly-paid position at the Rothschild & Cie Bank! One of his first acts of president was to make vaccines mandatory for children to fight the spread of the measles. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes this elite banking pedophile network for what it is while making the call that France may very well soon be the first nation in the world to carry out a national wide mandatory vaccination program!
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