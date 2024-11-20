Zionists Threaten Family of Palestinian Resistance Fighter, Hebron, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 2 Oct 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionists Threaten Family of Palestinian Resistance Fighter
Genocidal Zionist Apartheid Colony military threaten the family of Ahmed Al-Haimoni, one of the Palestinian Resistance fighters who participated in the Yafa [so-called 'Tel Aviv'] operation.
FPTV reports from Hebron, West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 02/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇