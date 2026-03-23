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Rockefeller (medicine) & Gates 1917/8 & 2020 ? 'Spanish Flu', not Spanish & not a Flu ( just like Covid )
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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182 views • 2 days ago

The "illness" is in the vaccines..

Polio in the Vaccines "The largest pharmaceutical disaster in history, the Cutter incident led to 120,000 doses inoculations containing a live polio virus" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/ & also again here https://historyofvaccines.org/history/vaccine-timeline/overview#EVT_100326

"The Replacement Polio" https://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2018/the-replacement-polio/ OR here if link is blocked https://apnews.com/article/polio-vaccine-gaza-baby-225d4997a8dec1b2ce7d91711ee3d47d

Dr Suzanne Humphries & Del Bigtree (Highwire) Smallpox 'Vaxx ingredients' & Polio (both still live diseases) & 'Sarracenia Purpurea' treatment https://rumble.com/v4ofkye-smallpox-vaxx-ingredients-polio-both-still-live-diseases-dr-suzanne.html

The Origins of AIDS： The Polio Vaccine (2004 Documentary) https://rumble.com/v3fgiee-the-origins-of-aids-the-polio-vaccine-2004-documentary.html?e9s=rel_v1_b

Remdesivir & Polio (not cured ?) Vaccines do not cure or prevent Polio (it has simply changed names) & the Remdisivir criminal fraud https://rumble.com/v2s8jc4-polio.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Mass Inoculation or: How New York Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Polio Vaccine https://www.archives.nyc/blog/2018/5/24/mass-inoculation-or-how-new-york-learned-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-polio-vaccine

& also here https://www.forbes.com/sites/tarahaelle/2015/04/13/polio-vaccine-found-safe-and-effective-60-years-ago-what-would-salk-think-today/

UGANDAN MP SOUNDS THE ALARM ON THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2I2dyg7lvKh/

Polio in the Vaccines "The largest pharmaceutical disaster in history, the Cutter incident led to 120,000 doses inoculations containing a live polio virus" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/ & also again here https://historyofvaccines.org/history/vaccine-timeline/overview#EVT_100326

(V 63) The Vaccinated girls, sick and betrayed documentary 2015 https://www.brighteon.com/58319cda-64f8-4a5d-90e2-a084764d33ff

Does It Mean Now That Polio Is Back? https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/979230?form=fpf

The BBC admitted in late October 2021 that double vaccinated people at home can spread covid amongst themselves (at home ?) https://www.bbc.com/news/health-59077036?fbclid=IwAR2n8ZbK6GHBo_tvpkCX9JYhUBxjz7PzODeEB1fnGTOP8cubQAe84oqimis

Why most people who now die with Covid in England have had a vaccination https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/why-most-people-who-now-die-with-covid-have-been-vaccinated



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