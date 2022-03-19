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Only a Few People On Earth Know About It - Who You Are. - Short Remote Viewing Practice - Steven Greer
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759 views • March 19, 2022
From "Be Inspired" on YouTube.
►Special thanks to DR. STEVEN GREER
►Watch his New Documentary "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact has Begun" https://amzn.to/3bEsbh9 or https://bit.ly/itunesCE5
Also, check the new App: CE5 Contact:
App Store - https://bit.ly/CE5App
Google Play https://bit.ly/CE5GoogleApp
Support his mission below:
www.siriusdisclosure.com
Yt - https://www.youtube.com/user/SDisclosure
IG - https://www.instagram.com/dr.steven.geer
FB - https://www.facebook.com/doctorsteven...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DrStevenGreer
https://amara.org/v/C0rTK/
►Special thanks to DR. STEVEN GREER
►Watch his New Documentary "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact has Begun" https://amzn.to/3bEsbh9 or https://bit.ly/itunesCE5
Also, check the new App: CE5 Contact:
App Store - https://bit.ly/CE5App
Google Play https://bit.ly/CE5GoogleApp
Support his mission below:
www.siriusdisclosure.com
Yt - https://www.youtube.com/user/SDisclosure
IG - https://www.instagram.com/dr.steven.geer
FB - https://www.facebook.com/doctorsteven...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DrStevenGreer
https://amara.org/v/C0rTK/
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