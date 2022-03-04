NATO Announces They Will Not Fight for Ukraine on the Ground or in Air Space -- Rejects No-Fly Zone



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday the alliance of Western nations will not fight for Ukraine. NATO will not send in ground troops and will not close the Ukrainian air space.



Whatever promises were made to Zelensky and the Ukrainians in the past were just tossed out a window.



NATO allies rejected Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were increasing support but that stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war so far limited to Russia’s assault on its neighbour.



Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, whose members are bound in its founding treaty to defend each other from invasion.



“We are not part of this conflict,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.



“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering.”