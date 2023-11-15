Create New Account
(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee
Ezekiel34
Donate Subscribe Star
Published 19 hours ago

Published Nov 14th , 2023

Streamed Nov 3rd , 2023

Todd Callender joins Maria Zeee to present evidence of fake governments (with fake oaths of offices) are hacking humans, causing sicknesses, and plan to transition humans into "borgs."


View the study referenced in this interview here: http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.bioinformatics.20211101.01.html


Keywords
newstranshumanismtrending newshacking humanshomoborgenesiswireless body area networkborgsbiofield iotinternet of bio-things synthetic biology

