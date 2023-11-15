(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee

Maria Zeee uncensored.Mirrored....
All rights to Maria Zeee.
Published Nov 14th , 2023
Streamed Nov 3rd , 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
Todd Callender joins Maria Zeee to present evidence of fake governments (with fake oaths of offices) are hacking humans, causing sicknesses, and plan to transition humans into "borgs."
View the study referenced in this interview here: http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.bioinformatics.20211101.01.html
