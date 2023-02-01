Create New Account
Russiagate Debunked, Police Brutality, WHO, and The Fed | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell
The new daily show from The New American and The John Birch Society is live! The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell features in-depth reporting and lively commentary as part of our commitment to reveal “The Truth Behind The News.” This episode features an interview with Brannon Howse and The John Birch Society’s own Bill Hahn, in addition to our Legislative Watch section and a comprehensive look at all the news you need to know.


Topics covered: The Federal Reserve, Tyre Nichols, The World Health Organization, Russiagate, and much more.


Catch us live Monday through Friday at 3 P.M. ET at wvwtv.com/live and at again at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

