Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💧 Cold Water Immersion For Athletes’s Relaxation❄️
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
31 views
Published 18 hours ago

🤝 Dive into the science behind cold water immersion post-exercise with Jonathan Peake, a Senior Lecturer at Queensland University of Technology. 🧊

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3OYxGO0

💪 Research suggests that post-exercise cold water immersion can aid in restoring heart rate rapidly, leading to increased feelings of relaxation. 🏊♂️

❄️ Enhance your recovery and soothe your body after endurance workouts with this potentially beneficial practice 🏃♀️

😞 Don't miss out 🎬

🔊 Join the conversation now & Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗

Keywords
cold water immersionathlete wellnessathlete recovery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket