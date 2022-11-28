Here’s How Our Body Heals Our Wounds

Have you ever wondered how our body heals our wounds?
🩹
In this video, Vivek Kumar, a faculty at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, talks about the important role native polymers in the body’s wound healing process. 🩸
According to Vivek, the native polymer fibrinogen plays an ACTIVE role in the wound healing process by trapping red blood cells and forming what the healing scab over the wound. 👈
Double tap this video if you found this information interesting!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.