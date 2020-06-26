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China suspends imports from Tyson Foods plant after coronavirus outbreak
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16 views • June 26, 2020
U.S. Department of Agriculture trade adviser Thomas Kehoe talks to FOX Business' Liz Claman about the U.S.-China trade relationship.
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