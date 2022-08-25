Globalist Fake Science Fuhrer Fauci Announces Retirement Amid Elections | Dr. Mark Sherwood

After a shooting in Atlanta the problems arise that something is amiss. How does it tie in with Portia Odufuwa and are we witnessing something more sinister coming?

Tuesday was primary night in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Who shall we see that will be complicit in America's detour to rebuilding or continuing downward in her demise?

Dr. Tony Fauci announces his retirement and stepping down as an advisor to Joe Biden. Many believe he is running from the Republicans while he has the chance. However, with a nice pocket change for retirement and alluring private sector Big Pharma offerings, is this the case?





Dr. Mark Sherwood returns for Hope, Health, and Freedom to discuss the running tiny dictator Dr. Fauci. Is he going to face the consequences? Also discussed is the problems with food and obesity. Dr. Mark gives his opinion about the FBI and the Mar-A-Lago raid.





The IRS and other agencies are armed and the nation faces collapse. Has the federal government prepared for the final sweep of tyranny that is coming by design?





-Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:





- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.





- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. Find the new Kingdom Bundle and also the Health Reset bundle from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.





- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?





⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.





- Two more ReAwakens left. Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102





- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.





- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.





- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv