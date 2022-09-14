Create New Account
Asia’s Largest Shipping Hub Shanghai To Face Major Storm As Typhoon Muifa Approaches
09/13/2022 As Bloomberg reported on September 12, Asia’s largest shipping hub Shanghai faces a major storm as Typhoon Muifa approaches. According to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the typhoon will bear down Wednesday, September 14, on China’s east coast

