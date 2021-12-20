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DEPOP PLAN FAST-TRACKED — WAYNE JETT
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431 views • December 20, 2021
The century old NWO plan to depopulate the world was fast-tracked with the roll out of the mRNA experimental gene therapy shots, but the plan is so evil and obvious now that millions of sheep are beginning to wake up – and those sheep are transforming into wolves. Author Wayne Jett joins me.
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