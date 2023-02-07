A TIME OF DESPERATION 1. SAMUEL 21 - 22:1-5

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 21:1-15 – 22:1-5. Ahimelech was the main priest at that time. He was the grandson of Eli the priest (1:9). His body shook because he was afraid to meet David. He probably thought that David came with authority from King Saul. David told him that Saul had given him a secret job to do. Ahimelech believed all that David said. The only bread that Ahimelech had came from the tent of the Lord. Leviticus 24:5-9 tells you more about this. Only the priests could eat it because they were clean and holy. But David needed food immediately. David had many men who stayed with him.

