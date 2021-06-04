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117 EMPLOYEES SUE HOSPITAL OVER VACCINE MANDATE
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14760 views • June 04, 2021
117 EMPLOYEES SUE HOSPITAL OVER VACCINE MANDATE
Houston Methodist Hospital became the first medical center to mandate employees get the experimental #Covid19 vaccine, which didn’t go over well with the staff. Jennifer Bridges, R.N., is leading the charge, along with 116 hospital employees, filing a lawsuit against the vaccine requirement as a condition of employment.
#HoustonMethodist #VaccineMandates #JenniferBridges #VaccineSafety #InformedConsent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 4, 2021
Houston Methodist Hospital became the first medical center to mandate employees get the experimental #Covid19 vaccine, which didn’t go over well with the staff. Jennifer Bridges, R.N., is leading the charge, along with 116 hospital employees, filing a lawsuit against the vaccine requirement as a condition of employment.
#HoustonMethodist #VaccineMandates #JenniferBridges #VaccineSafety #InformedConsent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 4, 2021
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