Severe Windstorm Knocks Down Nearly 50 Power Poles in Las Vegas | Repair Efforts Underway
90 views • 1 day ago

Severe Windstorm Knocks Down Nearly 50 Power Poles in Las Vegas | Repair Efforts Underway

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A severe windstorm hit Las Vegas, causing nearly 50 power poles to fall, especially in the Tropicana area. Utility crews are working tirelessly to restore power amid ongoing severe weather warnings. Watch for updates on damage, repair progress, and safety advisories. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time news and alerts.

#LasVegasStorm #PowerOutage #Windstorm2025 #ClarkCounty #Tropicana #StormDamage #UtilityRepair #SevereWeather #NewsPlusGlobe

las vegas windstormpower poles downtropicana damageclark county weathersevere thunderstorm warningpower outage las vegasutility repair crewsstorm damage 2025nevada newsemergency updates
