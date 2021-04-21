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SARS-CoV-2 ~ Adenovirus & Corona Injection
FreedomCitizens
FreedomCitizens
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567 views • April 21, 2021
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Adenoviruses & replicability
(23:08-25:22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFbHoteUx67T/

SARS-CoV-2 made in three different laboratories: dominating & merging property
*FIGU Conversation Report 758, line 27) :
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758

Infectivity nature of SARS CoV-2
Quote: “.. may provide a gain-of-function to the 2019-nCoV (Novel Coronavirus) for efficient spreading in the population compared to other lineage coronaviruses.”
Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166354220300528

Research Prof Francis Boyle
Source: https://www.brighteon.com/e340929f-1743-4d16-97de-db7f6e856e2b


Quick link: selection pressure RNA viruses
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.3000003

The vaccine may produce more dangerous mutations:
“.. the vaccination-transformation procedure of the virus, which is now also producing a new and more dangerous mutation”
*F.I.G.U. Report 785: http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758

“.. these impending actions (vaccinations) can also have an influence on the virus and lead it to a new transformation, as you have clearly said.”
*F.I.G.U. Report 762:
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_762

Mutation & vaccination
Virologist Angela Rasmussen
Source: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/quirks/jan-9-covid-19-and-fighting-viral-evolution-ice-age-wolf-pup-and-more-1.5865449/new-covid-variants-what-s-driving-the-virus-to-evolve-and-what-we-can-do-about-it-1.5865460


Chimpanzee may hold HIV
*F.I.G.U. Report, line 75, 76: http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_238

HIV carried over by the Green Monkey onto the Chimpanzee
*F.I.G.U. report 270, line 33:
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_270


Chimpanzee: human-animal mutation engineered by genetic manipulation.
FIGU-Bulletin 007, line 137:
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_007

Insidiousness HIV epidemic:
*F.I.G.U. Report 238, line 970 ~ 971:
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_238

FIGU: insidiousness of the SARS CoV-2 virus:
*F.I.G.U. Report 756, point 10: http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_756


Asymptomatic transmissibility of SARS CoV-2. Paper retracted:
“Potential false-positive rate among the 'asymptomatic infected individuals' in close contacts of COVID-19 patients”
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32133832/


Adenovirus gene delivery vehicle
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12109211/

".. modified virus being used in four COVID-19 vaccine contenders — called adenovirus 5 (Ad5) — shown to increase transmission of AIDS virus in the past .."
https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-hiv-risk-researchers/

" .. in another study that used a DNA prime and an Ad5 (Adeno) vector, both of which had the HIV envelope .."
https://www.ajmc.com/view/researchers-warn-of-heightened-risk-of-hiv-with-certain-covid-19-vaccines


Influenza vaccines result in “HIV false positive”
“.. false-positive results for .. (HIV) after vaccination against influenza was studied on 402 volunteers ..”
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8640012/

“In 1991, US blood centers reported an unusual increase in donations that tested falsely reactive for antibodies to two or more (multiple false positive) of the following viruses: human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), human T-cell lymphotrophic virus type I (HTLV-I), and hepatitis C virus. Many of these donations were from people who had recently received the 1991-1992 influenza vaccine, raising the possibility that this vaccine had somehow specifically caused the problem of multiple false reactivity. “
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7539579/


Influenza vaccine may hold Adenovirus vector
““Production of adenovirus vectors and their use as a delivery system for influenza vaccines”Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20822477/

“The adenoviral (Ad) vector-based vaccine platform offers .. production system for manufacturing large numbers of influenza vaccines inexpensively in short timeframe. In this review, we discuss the progress and development of Ad vector-based influenza vaccines and potential in designing a universal influenza vaccine.”
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33019589/

FIGU: correct use of a respirator:
“ ..the best respiratory protection masks of the grade FFP3 can at the most achieve a 94 to 96 percent level of protection against viruses.”
*FIGU Report 753, point 6: http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_753


Correct behavior and attitude toward the Corona pandemic
*F.I.G.U. Corona Report 02: https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf

All *F.I.G.U. Corona Reports available here:
https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng
Keywords
andrew wakefieldtranshumanismnano technologyjudy mikovitsandy wakefield
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