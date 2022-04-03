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Biden pays farms to STOP - EU out of Feed - Meat taxes & Chicken permits - Up to you to GROW FOOD!
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650 views • April 03, 2022
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Ice Age Farmer


Even as Biden and Trudeau announce food shortages, farmers are being paid to STOP farming. Chickens are now "illegal animals" in more municipalities, requiring a permit, "due to bird flu." The EU is culling livestock as they run out of animal feed, and the Netherlands is seriously considering a meat tax. -- And yet, there is a resurgence of regenerative agriculture and community victory gardens, as people realize it is UP TO US to feed our families going forward! Christian breaks down the latest developments in the Food Wars in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/01/biden-pays-farms-to-stop-eu-out-of-feed-meat-taxes-chicken-permits-up-to-you-to-grow-food/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
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LINKS:

Growing/Prepping in Cities with Adrian Friday:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/08/...
Keywords
bidenstopbird fluice age farmergrow foodpcr testpays farmseu out of feedmeat taxeschicken permits
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