🎄🇷🇺Here are the fighters of the "North" group of forces— fearless warriors, standing guards on the borders of Motherland!

Today, they are far from home, from their families, defending civilians and the interests of Russia. In the most difficult conditions, they serve on positions and combat posts, courageously and steadfastly overcoming all the hardships of their difficult service.

Nevertheless, they find time for a celebration and congratulations.