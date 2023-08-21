Much ado about nothing. Trudeau created a holiday to virtue signal and then proceeded to surf on the inaugural ceremony instead. Damned, dirty apes lie all the time. Chief confirms that there are no human remains found.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.