The newest Russian corvette "Rezkiy" carried out a Test Launch of the "Uranus" Cruise Missile at a Sea Target in the Sea of Japan

The newest Russian corvette "Rezkiy" carried out a launch of the "Uranus" cruise missile at a sea target during the factory tests in the Sea of Japan.
The missile successfully hit the target at a distance of over 30 km. The ship was built for the Pacific Fleet at the Amur Shipyard.
