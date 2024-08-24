BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[PROPHECY] "THE BLOOD DRAW" AND "PASTOR OMAR THIBEAUX" - JULY 22, 2024
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
462 views • 8 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

*Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood below. Thank you.


Today's Word: The U.S. govt. & Jewish community will combine to seek out the true people of the Bible, and BLOOD DNA will be the primary way they do it. There is more advanced technology for DNA and biometric tracking than we can ever imagine, but no-one will BY ANY MEANS be allowed to exclude any who belong to the Lord. Ps Omar Thibeaux is recognized by Yah, hear the words of the Lord.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure, especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:


2020 VIDEOS TAKEN DOWN

RUMBLE MEDICAL PLAYLIST: https://rumble.com/playlists/JkvZyAgkjco

BITCHUTE MEDICAL PLAYLIST: https://bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/

BRIGHTEON MEDICAL PLAYLIST: https://brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1

SOUNDCLOUD MEDICAL PLAYLIST: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice/sets/medical-prophecies-strong


THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA SERIES

[PART 1] THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA - THE HISTORY OF A LIE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CTlwuPHYAA4

[PART 2] TRANSVESTIGATION OF A NATION - THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mY315xF-tzg

OPEN YOUR EYES - THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA [VISUAL VIDEO 1]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=M0bhUgQC_gs

THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA, PT 3- THE LOST DECADES EXPOSED/ 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PXNBzrM7SAk

PROSPERING BY CRAFT - THE BEAUTIFUL MEN IN STEALTH MODE/ PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=y0Vyr84svSA

PROSPERING BY CRAFT:THE BEAUTIFUL MEN CANNOT HIDE/ PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=__Muju5sGFQ

OPEN YOUR EYES - THE BEAUTIFUL MEN IN THEIR OWN WORDS [VISUAL VIDEO 2]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=bOUHL9iUnhs


WHO ARE THE TRUE JEWS OF THE BIBLE? (PLAYLIST): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKqI-80ZB5_XSitRA0p4c3rA


YEHUDIM WILL FALL: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AMHkZ4PiGbI


[PART 3] REMEMBRANCE: TRUE ISRAEL'S CHALLENGES & FUTURE HOPE / REPENT BY DANIEL 9 (EXODUS 1 EXPLANATION): https://youtube.com/watch?v=iVEDzVFs4Z0

THE FALL OF A NATION: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4NjEPzjJ_v0

Keywords
americaholy spiritchristjesususprophecyjewsbabylonusaunited statesdnaus governmentyahmystery babylonfake jewssynagogue of satantrue israeljewish communitytmvpbblood drawpastor omar thibeauxpastor omaromar thibeauxpeople of the bibleblood dna
