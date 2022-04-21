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[419 5th Anniversary] 4/19/2022 Meng Jianzhu regretted very much that he did not get rid of Xi promptly; there is no doubt that the Whistleblowers’ Movement completely changed the course of China! The credit goes to citizens of the New Federal State of China, particularly those anonymous fellow fighters within the CCP who have been making contributions silently.Zhongnanhai Pit