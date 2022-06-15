DARPA Former Head Talks Transhumanism: the Pill that Authenticates you in the Matrix Its NOT science fiction

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When Regina Dugan, the former head of DARPA Research and now Google exec, presented the future. Dugan wants you to swallow ID Microchips
She says this is NOT science fiction. Its already manufactured by a company called Proteus.