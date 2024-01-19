The Alien Love Bite – How ETs Manipulate Human Relationships in Abduction Programs

Michael Salla





Jan 18, 2024





Eve Lorgen has been assisting hundreds of alien abductees heal trauma and recover memories since 1992 when she completed a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology. She first became interested in extraterrestrial encounters as a child when she had her own abduction experience. Lorgen has learned about a hierarchy of alien beings involved in abducting humans that begin with Grays, Insectoids, Reptilians, and a mysterious group she calls the primordials, similar to the Fallen Angels or Watchers.





Lorgen has also assisted individuals in recovering memories of military abductions that typically follow the alien encounters. The former are far more aggressive and lead to many traumatic memories by individuals who suffered at the hands of military personnel. She has learned that alien technology involving consciousness or soul transfer has been transferred to military groups and used on involuntary human subjects.





Her two books, The Alien Love Bite (2000) and The Dark Side of Cupid (2012) explain how alien abductors manipulate their human subjects by encouraging them to fall in love with individuals who are part of an unknown agenda. Lorgen believes that many cases of individuals believing they’ve found a twin flame may be contrived by aliens as part of a long-term genetic experiment. She believes that more positive extraterrestrials (aka angels) have a more hands-off approach to humans and can assist individuals in dire circumstances.





Eve Lorgen’s website is: https://evelorgen.com





