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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 31
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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51 views • August 01, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 31


▪️Russian troops have launched two strikes on the AFU’s military facilities in Kharkiv.


One of the explosions took place near the terminals and hangars of the international airport from which the UAVs were launched.


▪️In the Svatove sector, the AFU are trying to regain control of the heights near Novoselivs'ke.


Russian troops are successfully repelling attacks and responding with artillery strikes on enemy positions.


▪️To the south, position battles continue near Torsk'e and in the area of the Zhuravka.


Despite numerous counterattacks, the AFU failed to recapture the positions liberated by Russian troops.


▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defense, the AFU continue to storm the defenses near Klishchiivka.


Russian units managed to fend off the attack, but the situation around the village remains quite tense.


▪️The AFU have again launched a massive strike on Donetsk.


Administrative buildings, residential buildings and several vehicles were damaged in the city. Three people died and 13 others were wounded.


▪️In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops are conducting positional attacks in an attempt to dislodge the enemy from Staromaiors'ke.


At the same time, active counter-battery fire continues along the entire front line.


▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy again attempted to advance in the Robotyne and P'yatykhatky areas.


Russian units held their positions, repelling all attacks with small arms and artillery fire.

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