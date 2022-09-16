This is President Trump's impact on the midterms | Ben Domenech Podcast

On this episode, Ben sits down with Data Analyst and Political Columnist at The Washington Post, David Byler to dive deep into the issues, candidates, and underlying political forces that will shape the results of the November midterm elections.
