What Does Demographic Crunch Look Like? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34863
This week James tackles a question from Corbett Report member HomeRemedySupply who asks about the declining population in Japan? What does a shrinking population look like, and how does it impact the economy and the culture? Find out more in this week's edition of Questions For Corbett.