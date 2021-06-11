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Pakistan Turning Sim Cards Off For Unvaccinated People
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172 views • June 11, 2021
Just when you thought clown world could not get any more insane, here you go. Pakistan will be turning off your sim card if you don't get "vaccinated". Need to call emergency services? Too bad! Having a heart attack and need an ambulance? Too bad! You are putting health of others at risk according to them by not getting "vaccinated". If you think this won't be for EVERYTHING soon enough and EVERYWHERE, you are naive. This was never about a virus and I hope you know that by now.
https://www.rt.com/news/526262-punjab-pakistan-sim-card-vaccine/
https://www.rt.com/news/526262-punjab-pakistan-sim-card-vaccine/
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