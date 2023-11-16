Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr David Martin: The WHO's 1946 founding charter exempted itself from criminal charges
channel image
GalacticStorm
2176 Subscribers
Shop now
97 views
Published Yesterday

Russell Brand podcast: Did you know the World Health Organization, in its founding document (1946), exempted itself from criminal charges? "Why would an organization need to give itself exemption from criminal prosecution?" asked Dr. David Martin. "The reason why they wrote that into their founding charter is because they knew they were already breaking the law."@DrDMartinWorld,

@rustyrockets
Keywords
whoworld health organizationrussell brandplandemicdr david martin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket