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[Aug 28, 2020] EP 46 FT David Weiss: "The Earth is Flat" [Yousef and Ryan Podcast]
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30 views • March 25, 2021
For the 46th episode we had David Weiss who is a host of the Flat Earth Podcast and the Creator of the Flat Earth, Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock App. We talk about how he became a “flat-earther” and ask him questions to better understand his beliefs.
Disclaimer: We do not agree nor endorse all the beliefs held by our guest. We believe it is important to maintain a polite and civilized conversation. We ask that if you disagree with the beliefs held that you go about it in the same manner of politeness and not resort to any negative measures. We also ask that you time researching on your own to come to your own conclusions. For legal/ monetary reasons, we once again are not endorsing the beliefs but rather discussing how he arrived at those beliefs and why they are so important to him. It’s a great episode and we definitely recommend you listen to it.
Intro: 0:00-1:06
How He Became A Flat Earther: 1:06-15:37
“NASA is a hoax”: 15:37-25:23
Shape of the Earth: 25:23-51:35
Other Side of the Earth?: 51:35-52:45
Misconceptions of Flat Earth: 52:45-1:01:11 (AD BREAK HERE)
Why People Lie About the Flat Earth?: 1:01:11-1:15:19
Flat Earth Questions: 1:15:19-1:25:03
Podcast Questions: 1:25:03-1:37:35
Final Question: 1:37:35-1:46:43
This podcast is cohosted by Yousuf Qaum and Ryan Flint.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Disclaimer: We do not agree nor endorse all the beliefs held by our guest. We believe it is important to maintain a polite and civilized conversation. We ask that if you disagree with the beliefs held that you go about it in the same manner of politeness and not resort to any negative measures. We also ask that you time researching on your own to come to your own conclusions. For legal/ monetary reasons, we once again are not endorsing the beliefs but rather discussing how he arrived at those beliefs and why they are so important to him. It’s a great episode and we definitely recommend you listen to it.
Intro: 0:00-1:06
How He Became A Flat Earther: 1:06-15:37
“NASA is a hoax”: 15:37-25:23
Shape of the Earth: 25:23-51:35
Other Side of the Earth?: 51:35-52:45
Misconceptions of Flat Earth: 52:45-1:01:11 (AD BREAK HERE)
Why People Lie About the Flat Earth?: 1:01:11-1:15:19
Flat Earth Questions: 1:15:19-1:25:03
Podcast Questions: 1:25:03-1:37:35
Final Question: 1:37:35-1:46:43
This podcast is cohosted by Yousuf Qaum and Ryan Flint.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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