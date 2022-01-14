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HEALTHY 18-YEAR-OLD MODEL, WHO HAD GOTTEN 2 DOSES OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE, DIES
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51 views • January 14, 2022
It is my estimation that no matter how many young people are killed by this poison, that the majority will still not wake up to the fact that our children are being murdered. Most parents are, have been and will be willing participants in the murder of their children. They will bury their children remaining clueless and ignorant of the fact that they were scared into taking part in their children's death. Source: Fat News.
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